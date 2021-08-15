Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,714 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in CMS Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,505. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

