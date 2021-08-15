Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $60.48 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

