Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Change Healthcare worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 101,276 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 1,029.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 247,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.