Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 111.4% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $115.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.38. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

