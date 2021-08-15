Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD opened at $198.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $201.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

