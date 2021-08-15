Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,190 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Exelon by 52.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Exelon by 46.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.