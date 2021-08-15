Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,705,000 after buying an additional 173,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

NYSE VLO opened at $66.25 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

