Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Castle Biosciences worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after acquiring an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,651,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,325,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,648 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,018,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $348,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,994. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL opened at $64.44 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

