Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

FRT opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

