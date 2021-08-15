Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,121 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of GrowGeneration worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 335,237 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 104,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $31.49 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 2.88.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

