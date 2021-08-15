Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 660,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Stereotaxis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STXS. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,241,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 138,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,837,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 73,222 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 80.3% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 724,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 77,766 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

STXS stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.27 million, a P/E ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 1.51. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

