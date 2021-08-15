Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 16,199 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.66 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $91.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.79.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

