Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 17,936 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,853 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,592 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

