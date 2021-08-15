Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,555 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after purchasing an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $412,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after buying an additional 321,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $296,907,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. upped their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,862 shares of company stock worth $19,654,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.44 and a 1 year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

