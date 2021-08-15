Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,320 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,259 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in HP by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in HP by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

