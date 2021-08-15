Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.25.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,395 shares of company stock worth $85,300,489 over the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $624.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $568.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $640.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

