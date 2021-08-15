Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 17,426 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Saia worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 999.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,765,000 after purchasing an additional 487,941 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Saia by 25.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after acquiring an additional 123,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 103.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122,048 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA opened at $245.04 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.07 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.87.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

