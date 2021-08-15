Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 17,932 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,932 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of The Shyft Group worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Shyft Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400 over the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

