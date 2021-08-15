Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 21,224 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,224 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vericel worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at $209,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $47.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 588.45 and a beta of 2.09. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

