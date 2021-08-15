Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,861 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of CAE worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CAE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of CAE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CAE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 30,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

