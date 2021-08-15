Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LCDX opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $6.40.
Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Company Profile
Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.