Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCDX opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Company Profile

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc operates as a medical technologies company that designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level. The firm offers in vivo confocal microscopes designed specifically for imaging skin and other tissue. Its Rapid Cell ID technology enables scientists and physicians to characterize intact normal and abnormal cellular architecture that is otherwise invisible to the naked eye.

