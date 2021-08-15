Callisto Network Hits Market Capitalization of $23.23 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $23.23 million and approximately $84,131.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.75 or 0.06963231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00155341 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.