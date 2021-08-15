Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.50. Callon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

CPE stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. 966,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,200. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $640,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $1,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

