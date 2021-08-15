Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the July 15th total of 95,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,706,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLMT opened at $6.22 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $489.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.74.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

