Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.10.

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CNQ opened at $32.99 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,561,000 after purchasing an additional 559,574 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,428 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

