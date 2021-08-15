Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $28.49 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.41.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

