Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $28.49 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.41.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

