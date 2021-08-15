Carbon (CRBN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $90,404.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $90,404.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00133045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00155380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,680.64 or 0.99869603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00875315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.24 or 0.06953641 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,473,836 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.