Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Hits $67.61 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion and $6.30 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $2.11 or 0.00004583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00062710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00038369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00290813 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000732 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00039260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,005,080,086 coins and its circulating supply is 32,112,205,852 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.