Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 50.3% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion and $5.63 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 50.3% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00004483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00063293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00039886 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00284797 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00038116 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,005,080,086 coins and its circulating supply is 32,112,191,817 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

