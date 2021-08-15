Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

