CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of CDNA opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.91. CareDx has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.06 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $753,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,265.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,282. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CareDx by 458.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 81,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CareDx by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

