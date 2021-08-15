CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CareDx worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CareDx by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,611,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,150 shares of company stock worth $9,923,282. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.06 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

