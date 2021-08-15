CargoX (CXO) One Day Volume Hits $166,577.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. CargoX has a market cap of $52.43 million and approximately $166,577.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $411.09 or 0.00871475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00109978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044411 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 167,160,147 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

