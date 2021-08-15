CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.89.
CARG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,111.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,171,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,837,226.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,160 shares of company stock worth $15,743,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.
CarGurus stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.
CarGurus Company Profile
Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.
