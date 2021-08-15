Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZMWY opened at $220.42 on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $107.65 and a 1-year high of $234.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC downgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

