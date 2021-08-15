Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 102.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CARR opened at $56.15 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

