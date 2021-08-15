Cartesi Trading Up 69% This Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $299.14 million and approximately $227.79 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 69% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00131133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00154762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,425.07 or 0.99990951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.71 or 0.00880278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.69 or 0.06992770 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,727,115 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.