Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

TSE CAS opened at C$14.84 on Friday. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$13.06 and a 12 month high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.20.

CAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,573.61.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

