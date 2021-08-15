Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,750,945.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,883.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,980 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,020. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 134,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 103,434 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.