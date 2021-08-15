Cashhand Price Down 37.3% Over Last Week (CHND)

Cashhand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Cashhand has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cashhand coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashhand has a total market capitalization of $141,411.29 and $1,294.00 worth of Cashhand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00021457 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001255 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Cashhand Profile

Cashhand (CHND) is a coin. Cashhand’s total supply is 1,024,133 coins. Cashhand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashhand’s official website is www.cashhand.info

