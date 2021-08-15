Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Up 128.6% in July

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $7.08.

Get Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme alerts:

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, cash and carry stores, and e-commerce sites; as well as shopping centers. It also offers private label products; and operates as a non-food retailer.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.