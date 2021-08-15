Casper Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Casper has a total market cap of $150.98 million and approximately $70.58 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00048751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00137975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00154779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,585.86 or 0.99932685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.02 or 0.00875765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.23 or 0.06901244 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,280,154,558 coins and its circulating supply is 1,228,233,761 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

