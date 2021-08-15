Caspian (CSP) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $9.27 million and $8,378.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.80 or 0.00868871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00104374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043985 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

