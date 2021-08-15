Castle Hits One Day Trading Volume of $344.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 251.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $58,421.13 and $344.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castle has traded 192.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.92 or 0.00427991 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003328 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.70 or 0.01327354 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

