Castweet (CTT) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. Castweet has a total market cap of $166,686.96 and $57,886.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.17 or 0.00440171 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00122117 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

