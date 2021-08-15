Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Catalent reported sales of $947.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $120.56 on Friday. Catalent has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,259,037.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

