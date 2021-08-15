CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, boosted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $11.64 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $569.20 million, a P/E ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

