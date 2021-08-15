Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Trimmed by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 11,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.57. 2,037,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,880. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.88. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.65 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

