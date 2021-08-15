Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 11,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $218.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.65 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

