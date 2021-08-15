Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Up 140.7% in July

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 140.7% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CVAT opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07. Cavitation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

